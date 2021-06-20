hit and run

Hit-and-run car crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman, 32, was killed and three others were injured, including two children, after a hit-and-run crash in the 3900-block of S. State Street early Sunday morning.

The deadly hit and run accident took place just after 1 a.m. Two unidentified male offenders were traveling southbound on State Street in a burgundy Chevy Malibu, which was reported stolen when they crashed into a black sedan that was traveling eastbound on 39th Street, according to police.

The two offenders fled the scene. The black sedan was occupied by a 41-year-old male who was transported to University of Chicago. His condition and injuries are unknown. A male infant was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. A 12-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
