Police seek driver in Avondale hit-and-run after bicyclist critically injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that fled after running over a bicyclist last week in Avondale.Chicago police said a 31-year-old woman was critically injured Wednesday when she was struck by a car while biking.Police said around 2:20 p.m. she was traveling north in the 3500-block of Kimball when a car in the left-hand lane struck her as it tried to change lanes to turn right on Addison. The driver then ran over Betzel with the back of the car before fleeing eastbound on Addison.The victim, Alexandra Betzel, was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. Her family said she suffered multiple broken bones, was in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator, but is now awake and improving.The vehicle police are looking for is a dark gray or black 20-13 to 20-17 Buick Enclave, officials said.Her family is hoping anyone who may have witnessed the hit-and-run will come forward. The family said the vehicle involved was a black SUV that had darkened windows.An investigation by Major Accidents is ongoing.