CHICAGO -- A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in West Garfield Park.
About 8:10 p.m., the 35-year-old was entering a vehicle in the 4300 block of West Jackson Boulevard when she was struck by a passing vehicle, Chicago police said.
She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.
There was no one in custody.
Police did not provide further information about the incident.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in West Garfield Park, police say
HIT AND RUN
