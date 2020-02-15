Gurnee hit-and-run driver dies after crashing 2nd time minutes after first crash, police say

GURNEE, Ill. -- A 70-year-old Wadsworth woman died in a crash Monday after leaving the scene of one accident and crashing again about a half-mile away on Skokie Highway in north suburban Gurnee, police say.

Jolanta Kubala initially crashed her Mitsubishi Endeavor into the rear of a Nissan SUV near Fuller and Steams School roads, causing minor injures to the Nissan's driver, Gurnee police said and the Lake County coroner's office said.

She continued southbound until she entered the intersection "for an unknown reason" at Route 41 and Route 21, crashing into a semitrailer attempting to turn left and causing "extensive damage," authorities said.

Paramedics responded about 7:20 p.m. and took her to a hospital, where she died, authorities said.

Autopsy results found she died of blunt force injuries from the crash, the coroner's office said.

The driver of the semi, a 49-year-old man from Milwaukee, had injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation by Gurnee police.

