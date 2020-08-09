Police seek car wanted in East Garfield Park hit-and-run of person in wheelchair

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for a car that hit a person in a wheelchair last week in East Garfield Park on the West Side.The gray Nissan Altima hit the male as he crossed the street at 10:59 a.m. Aug. 1 at Madison Street and California Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago police.The person was injured in the crash and the car fled east on Madison, police said.Police released photos of the car, believed to be a 2007 to 2012 Altima, and are asking anyone with information to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.