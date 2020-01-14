Aurora man killed in hit-and-run crash identified

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Police have identified a pedestrian who was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash Monday evening in Aurora.Brent Jean, 57, of Aurora was walking down the street alone at around 7 p.m. in the 500 block of South River Street when he was hit, according to police.The driver fled, leaving the man laying in the middle of the street. First responders attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.Police have not released a description of the suspect's vehicle publicly, but have reached out to area police departments for help in their investigation.Police are canvassing local businesses to see if the crash was captured on surveillance video.Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Aurora Police Department's Traffic Unit at 630-256-5330 or call Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 to report information anonymously.