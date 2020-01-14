pedestrian killed

Aurora man killed in hit-and-run crash identified

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Police have identified a pedestrian who was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash Monday evening in Aurora.

Brent Jean, 57, of Aurora was walking down the street alone at around 7 p.m. in the 500 block of South River Street when he was hit, according to police.

The driver fled, leaving the man laying in the middle of the street. First responders attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

RELATED: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Aurora, police say

Police have not released a description of the suspect's vehicle publicly, but have reached out to area police departments for help in their investigation.

Police are canvassing local businesses to see if the crash was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Aurora Police Department's Traffic Unit at 630-256-5330 or call Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 to report information anonymously.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
aurorahit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killedman killedhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Pedestrian killed in Wheeling crash ID'd as Chicago man
SUV kills pedestrian, crashes into Wheeling home before driver flees
Pedestrian fatally hit on I-57 on South Side
Man killed in Near West Side hit-and-run
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News