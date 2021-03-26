Pedestrian killed in apparent hit-and-run in Washington Park

CHICAGO -- A person was killed in an apparent hit-and-run Thursday in Washington Park on the South Side.
The person was struck by a vehicle about 7:35 p.m. in the 100 block of East 51st Street, Chicago police said.
The person was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Chicago fire officials said the driver of the vehicle appeared to have fled.
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not identified the person.
Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
