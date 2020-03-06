HOBART, Ind. (WLS) -- Hobart, Indiana police have released surveillance images of a car after police said the driver drove on the sidewalks and damaged a memorial last Saturday.
A gray or black colored vehicle was seen driving in the area of Festival Park, along Lake George Lakefront, on the sidewalk at about 1:40 a.m., police said.
The car knocked down light posts and caused several thousands of dollars of damage, police said. One light posts had a memorial of a deceased person and another commemorated a local civic group.
Police believe the vehicle is a 2001-2003 Ford Taurus.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Zachary Crawford by e-mail @ zcrawford@cityofhobart.org or at his desk number @ 219-942-4774. Police said anyone with information will remain anonymous.
Hobart police searching for driver after memorial damaged
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More