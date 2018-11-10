Hobart man in custody in connection to death of his 80-year-old father

A 50-year-old Hobart man was taken into custody late Saturday in connection with the death of his 80-year-old father, police said.Hobart police arrested Michael Yakubec hours after the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his father's death a homicide.On Thursday, Yakubec father, John Yakubec, was taken via ambulance to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart with head injuries. His son said he had fallen in the shower, but the elderly man was fully clothed and not wet when he came to the hospital, police said. His injuries were also not consistent with a fall, authorities said.Yakubec was flown to Stroger Hospital in Chicago for further treatment, but pronounced dead at 11 p.m. Thursday.When authorities questioned Michael Yakubec, he said he had left the house between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. When he returned, he said he found his father unconscious in the shower.When questioned by police, Michael Yakubec left the emergency room. He hadn't been since he left the ER on Thursday.Earlier Saturday, police searched the home in the 6100 block of Oregon Street and found blood in the bathroom and two rifles in Michael Yakubec's bedroom.At 10 p.m., a police officer noticed Michael Yakubec's black Ford Mustang in the area near his home. A K-9 team tracked him back to his home, where he had locked himself in a room. He was taken into custody.Hobart police said that charges are expected on Sunday.Family and neighbors said they were shocked."Anytime it happens like that, you are always surprised. It's sad. It's just so sad," said neighbor Charles Fisher.