A 50-year-old son is wanted by police in the death of his 80-year-old father in Hobart, Indiana, police said on Saturday.Michael Yakubec is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be driving a 1998 black Ford Mustang, which has an Indiana registration plate of AKC439. He is 5-feet-8-inches tall, 175 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.On Thursday, Yakubec father, John Yakubec, was taken via ambulance to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart with head injuries. His son said he had fallen in the shower, but the elderly man was fully clothed and not wet when he came to the hospital, police said.Yakubec was flown to Stroger Hospital in Chicago for further treatment, but pronounced dead at 11 p.m. Thursday.An autopsy conducted Saturday ruled the death a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.When authorities questioned Michael Yakubec, he said he had left the house between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. When he returned, he said he found his father unconscious in the shower.When questioned by police, Michael Yakubec left the emergency room. He hasn't been since he left the ER on Thursday.Police searched the home in the 6100 block of Oregon Street and found blood in the bathroom and two rifles in Michael Yakubec's bedroom.Neighbors said they hope police find him."Anytime it happens like that, you are always surprised. It's sad. It's just so sad," said neighbor Charles Fisher.