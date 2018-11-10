Son wanted in death of 80-year-old father in Hobart, Indiana; considered armed and dangerous

Michael Yakubec is wanted in the death of his 80-year-old father, John Yakubec, of Hobart, Indiana. Police consider him armed and dangerous. (Hobart Police Department)

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) --
A 50-year-old son is wanted by police in the death of his 80-year-old father in Hobart, Indiana, police said on Saturday.

Michael Yakubec is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be driving a 1998 black Ford Mustang, which has an Indiana registration plate of AKC439. He is 5-feet-8-inches tall, 175 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

On Thursday, Yakubec father, John Yakubec, was taken via ambulance to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart with head injuries. His son said he had fallen in the shower, but the elderly man was fully clothed and not wet when he came to the hospital, police said.

Yakubec was flown to Stroger Hospital in Chicago for further treatment, but pronounced dead at 11 p.m. Thursday.

An autopsy conducted Saturday ruled the death a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

When authorities questioned Michael Yakubec, he said he had left the house between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. When he returned, he said he found his father unconscious in the shower.

When questioned by police, Michael Yakubec left the emergency room. He hasn't been since he left the ER on Thursday.

Police searched the home in the 6100 block of Oregon Street and found blood in the bathroom and two rifles in Michael Yakubec's bedroom.

Neighbors said they hope police find him.

"Anytime it happens like that, you are always surprised. It's sad. It's just so sad," said neighbor Charles Fisher.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
elderlyhomicidehomicide investigationHobartIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
25 dead in California wildfires
Trump threatens to pull federal funding for California wildfires
Two-minute 'bao' down
Armed robber tracked down after using Uber Eats on stolen phone
Man shot on Red Line train near Cermak-Chinatown stop
Chicago AccuWeather: Blustery and very cold
Hines VA Hospital holds Veterans Day event to honor those who served
7-Eleven clerk charged with hate crimes after chasing customers with knife
Show More
Cold temperatures, strong winds hit Chicago
Puppy is recovering after being tragically abused by owners
Naked man jumps in couple's bed after break-in: Police
Museum Campus salutes vets with free days
More News