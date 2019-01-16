Hobart police officer injured in crash responding to fire that guts tanning salon

A police officer in Hobart, Indiana was injured after crashing his squad car on the way to the scene of a fire Tuesday night.The squad car crashed into a tree, but the officer was seen talking after the crash.The officer was on his way to a fire in downtown Hobart. The fire tore through a tanning salon and also gutted nearby apartments in the 500-block of East Third Street.At one point, the second floor started to collapse, and firefighters had to pull out.One firefighter injured his knee, but is expected to be okay. No one else was hurt.