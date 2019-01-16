Hobart police officer injured in crash responding to fire that guts tanning salon

EMBED </>More Videos

A police officer in Hobart, Indiana was injured after crashing his squad car on the way to the scene of a fire Tuesday night.

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) --
A police officer in Hobart, Indiana was injured after crashing his squad car on the way to the scene of a fire Tuesday night.

The squad car crashed into a tree, but the officer was seen talking after the crash.

The officer was on his way to a fire in downtown Hobart. The fire tore through a tanning salon and also gutted nearby apartments in the 500-block of East Third Street.

At one point, the second floor started to collapse, and firefighters had to pull out.

One firefighter injured his knee, but is expected to be okay. No one else was hurt.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecrashpolice officer injuredHobart
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
City set to inspect R. Kelly's West Loop studio Wednesday
At least 3 Northbrook homes damaged by fire
2 CPD officers injured responding to Little Village domestic incident
People are freaking out over this giant spinning ice disk
Sears staves off liquidation, stores to remain open
Robbers steal man's jacket at gunpoint in Gold Coast
Man shot in Morgan Park; 2 responding CPD officers injured in crash
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, breezy Wednesday
Show More
Barrington police release 'Lip Sync Challenge' video
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
The ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive
Kirsten Gillibrand: What to know about 2020 candidate
More News