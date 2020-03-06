Hobart police searching for driver after memorial damaged

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) -- Hobart, Indiana police have released surveillance images of a car after police said the driver drove on the sidewalks and damaged a memorial last Saturday.

A gray or black colored vehicle was seen driving in the area of Festival Park, along Lake George Lakefront, on the sidewalk at about 1:40 a.m., police said.

The car knocked down light posts and caused several thousands of dollars of damage, police said. One light posts had a memorial of a deceased person and another commemorated a local civic group.

Police believe the vehicle is a 2001-2003 Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Zachary Crawford by e-mail @ zcrawford@cityofhobart.org or at his desk number @ 219-942-4774. Police said anyone with information will remain anonymous.
