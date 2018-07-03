BOATING SAFETY

Boating safety tips: How to stay safe on the water

EMBED </>More Videos

With the Fourth of July holiday increasing regular boat traffic, boaters and passengers alike should heed these boating safety tips. (WLS)

Caroline Kealy
With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, boaters and passengers alike are being reminded to pay attention to safety guidelines.

According to the National Safe Boating Council, there were 172 boating accidents in 2017 in which at least one person was struck by a propeller.

In order to prevent such incidents, boaters should consider using an engine cut-off device, a safety device which stops a boat's propeller if a boat's operator is thrown from the boat.

Additionally, boaters can ensure safety by obtaining a free safety vessel check. According to the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, a boat that passes this check is in full compliance with all Federal and State boating laws.

MORE SAFETY TIPS:

1.) Always wear a life jacket
2.) Use an engine cut-off device
3.) Never boat under the influence
4.) Obtain a free vessel safety check to ensure your boat an all emergency equipment onboard is in working order
5.) Be familiar with the areas in which you operate
6.) Observe safety zones when watching fireworks from the water
7.) Only discharge flare guns during an emergency
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesboatingboating safetyboatsjuly fourthu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BOATING SAFETY
Search for sailor who fell overboard during Race to Mackinac continues
Sailor who fell overboard in Lake Michigan during Race to Mackinac remains missing
How to help duck boat victims and their families
Branson duck boat accident victims: What we know
Boy, 6, hit by boat while swimming in Fox River
More boating safety
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Tips for refreshing your summer garden
Tube to Work Day: More than 1,000 float through rush hour
Boaters encouraged to pick up debris
VIDEO: 2-year-old skateboards on Long Beach course
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News