Chicago Proud: Take a Vet Fishing provides a day of fun for veterans

A relaxing day out on the water is making us Chicago Proud. The annual Take a Vet Fishing event is happening Sunday. It's a day of R& R, emotional support fishing for war veterans of all ages.

To learn more, visit http://takeavetfishing.org/

Event Information: Take a Vet Fishing "ED PAPROCKI" Illinois event

Date: May 19, 2019

Hours: 6:00am to 3:00pm

Address: Musky Tales - 25836 IL-173, Antioch

Admission: free
