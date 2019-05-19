A relaxing day out on the water is making us Chicago Proud. The annual Take a Vet Fishing event is happening Sunday. It's a day of R& R, emotional support fishing for war veterans of all ages.
To learn more, visit http://takeavetfishing.org/
Event Information: Take a Vet Fishing "ED PAPROCKI" Illinois event
Date: May 19, 2019
Hours: 6:00am to 3:00pm
Address: Musky Tales - 25836 IL-173, Antioch
Admission: free
Chicago Proud: Take a Vet Fishing provides a day of fun for veterans
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More