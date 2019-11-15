Cook County Forest Preserve 2020 picnic permits to go on sale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Forest Preserves of Cook County will begin selling 2020 picnic permits online and in-person Friday.
Online and in-person permit sales start at 8 a.m. with online sales at fpdcc.com/permits/ and in-person sales at either the Forest Preserves General Headquarters, 537 N Harlem Ave. in River Forest, or the Dan Ryan Woods Visitor Center at 8700 S Western Ave. in Chicago.
You must be 21 years old to purchase a permit. Online you can pay with Visa or Mastercard and in person, cash, check, Visa and Mastercard are accepted.
Camping reservations can also be made starting Friday. Camping registration can be made online, by phone (855-YES-CAMP) or in person at Camp Sullivan,14630 Oak Park Ave Oak Forest; Camp Bullfrog Lake, 9600 Wolf Rd Willow Springs; or Camp Reinberg, 1801 N Quentin Rd Palatine,
