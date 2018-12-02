Create personalized holiday ornaments at Bottle & Bottega

With Christmas less than a month away, it's time to start decking the halls! What better way to decorate, than with your own hand-crafted ornaments?
You can uncork your creativity at Bottle & Bottega and design your own personalized ornaments.
The owner of Bottle & Bottega Highland Park & Arlington Heights Chris Bonk and artist Geovanni Gonzalez showed ABC7 a fun DIY project for the holidays.
hobbiescraftschristmaschristmas treeholidayHighland Park
