Create personalized holiday ornaments at Bottle & Bottega

With Christmas less than a month away, it's time to start decking the halls! What better way to decorate, than with your own hand-crafted ornaments?

You can uncork your creativity at Bottle & Bottega and design your own personalized ornaments.

The owner of Bottle & Bottega Highland Park & Arlington Heights Chris Bonk and artist Geovanni Gonzalez showed ABC7 a fun DIY project for the holidays.
