DNR encourages deer hunters to look for, kill feral pigs

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin wildlife officials are urging deer hunters to keep an eye out for feral pigs.

The state's traditional nine-day gun deer season begins Saturday and runs through Dec. 1. The Department of Natural Resources wants hunters to look for feral pigs and kill them whenever possible. Feral pigs are unprotected wild animals and may be hunted year-round with no bag limits.

DNR officials say any hunter who spots a feral pig or kills one should report it to the agency through its website.

Feral pigs are extremely destructive. They root up the ground in search of food and are efficient predators, preying on fawns, grouse, woodcock, turkeys and songbirds. They've also been known to carry several diseases dangerous to humans, including swine brucellosis, pseudorabies and leptospirosis.
