Hobbies & Interests

Milwaukee healthcare worker creates route to run first marathon after event cancelled due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- A Milwaukee area healthcare worker didn't let the cancellation of her first full marathon stop her from running her own course.

Erica Carpenter had been training for months when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, derailing her plans.

Still determined to achieve her goal, she made herself a route and completed it Saturday.

People who heard about her story held up signs supporting Carpenter along the way and at the finish line.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestswisconsinrunningdistance runningfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' daily COVID-19 death toll lowest in 6 days, Pritzker says
Lightfoot calls Little Village smokestack implosion 'unacceptable'
What to know about Illinois' 20,852 COVID-19 cases
Teen facing murder charge in death of man pushed onto CTA tracks
Milwaukee election officials' Zoom meeting hacked
Former Cubs All-Star infielder Glenn Beckert dies
Baby chicks explore Willis Tower Skydeck
Show More
Pritzker urges worshipers to stay home Easter Sunday
62M gloves arrive at O'hare to be distributed to COVID-19 hotspots nationwide
Andrea Bocelli streams Easter performance from empty Duomo of Milan
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Burglar hits businesses in Lawndale, Near West Side: police
More TOP STORIES News