SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Hunters took more than 75,000 deer during Illinois' seven-day firearm hunting season this fall, according to preliminary totals compiled by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
RELATED: 104-year-old kills buck on opening day to become Wisconsin's oldest hunter
That number represents a 7% drop in the number of deer harvested from 2018, when nearly 81,000 deer were taken.But the second part of this year's season, from Dec. 5-8, saw an uptick over last year. More than 25,000 deer were harvested during the second season, a 14 percent increase from 2018.
RELATED: 5 men 'just out to kill something' arrested in large Wisconsin deer poaching investigation
State wildlife officials say that there are other hunting opportunities under way or approaching, including archery hunting and hunting with muzzleloaders.
Illinois hunters bagged 75K deer during 7-day fall hunt: DNR
HUNTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News