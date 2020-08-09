art

Jill Pam creates detailed art using hole punches

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Highland Park-native, and current Glencoe resident Jill Pam has always had a love for art.

Pam studied painting, sculpture and drawing in college, graduated with a degree in graphic design and worked in that field for years.

When Pam was stranded in Michigan on a snowy day with no car back in 2019, with only magazines, glue and a hole punch to keep her busy, her rendition of hole punch art was born, and so was Jill Pam Art.

Hole punch art is exactly what it sounds like it is-- art created from hole punches from common newsstand magazines.

Pam has created 10 pieces of art, each one taking countless hours of time, planning, execution and, of course, love.

Yes, it's tedious and painstaking work to find the exact right color and perfect placement of the hole punch, but Pam said she loves it.

In addition to selling original artwork, Pam offers reprints in any size. She also accepts custom projects, featuring favorite singers, and personalities. She is currently working on two custom orders. Each custom piece takes as long as two months to create, using up to a half-dozen magazines
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestschicagohighland parkartcreative time
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ART
Today marks 25 years since death of Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia
Tour Houston's most Insta-worthy murals!
Third Ward mortuary art brings comfort to grieving families
Teen transforms wooden pallets for families in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Widespread looting reported overnight in Chicago
Chicago streets closed, bridges raised, CTA suspended downtown
Chicago police exchange gun fire with suspect amid downtown looting
Chicago Weather: Muggy with showers Monday
Shooter hurt after gunfire exchanged with police in Englewood: CPD
IL school district says no PJs for online classes amid COVID-19 pandemic
IL reports 1,382 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths Sunday
Show More
Chicago lakefront businesses worry over 2nd possible shutdown
Video: Dad rescues 4-year-old girl from alligator
Trump's aides asked SD gov if his face could be added to Mount Rushmore: report
River Forest car crash leaves 4 dead
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5M gold COVID-19 face mask
More TOP STORIES News