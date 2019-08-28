national day

National Red Wine Day celebrates the fruitful pastime

Wednesday, August 28, is National Red Wine Day. So when you go home tonight and have that evening glass of wine, savor the moment. Take the day to reflect on how humans have been making and drinking wine for thousands of years.

Historians know that wine grapes were being cultivated in parts of the Middle East by at least 4000 BCE. It has also been found that the Egyptians made direct references to wine in their records as far back as 2500 BCE.

Since then, the cultivation and manufacture of wine has spread across the globe.

So if you drink, attend a wine-tasting or just pour yourself a glass of red, remember to do it in moderation.

Even if you don't drink, you can still learn about red wine's long history.

You can connect with other red wine lovers on social media too by using #NationalRedWineDay.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestswinewine industrynational daydrinking
NATIONAL DAY
NICU babies get festive for National Beach Day
What you need to know before celebrating National Tequila Day
National Rat Catcher's Day
Authentic French bakery Maison Marcel hosting Bastille Day Special
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 2, killed by falling store display at Orland Park mall ID'd
Girl, 16, fatally shot outside Dolton convenience store ID'd
Minor league pitcher's family, including toddler, murdered
1 in custody after large police presence reported in Naperville
23 killed in attack on bar in southern Mexico
WATCH LIVE RADAR: Tropical Storm Dorian tracking toward Puerto Rico
Video appears to show DeKalb cop choking, tasing man during arrest for marijuana possession
Show More
Nintendo bringing Mario Kart to iPhone, Android
Maple Tree Inn to reopen at new location in Homewood
West Side hit-and-run victim ID'd, driver in custody
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and windy Wednesday
State's Attorney Kim Foxx responds to I-Team report on re-arrest of Dionte Johnson: 'No crystal balls'
More TOP STORIES News