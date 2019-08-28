National Red Wine Day celebrates the fruitful pastime

Wednesday, August 28, is National Red Wine Day. So when you go home tonight and have that evening glass of wine, savor the moment. Take the day to reflect on how humans have been making and drinking wine for thousands of years.Historians know that wine grapes were being cultivated in parts of the Middle East by at least 4000 BCE. It has also been found that the Egyptians made direct references to wine in their records as far back as 2500 BCE.Since then, the cultivation and manufacture of wine has spread across the globe.So if you drink, attend a wine-tasting or just pour yourself a glass of red, remember to do it in moderation.Even if you don't drink, you can still learn about red wine's long history.You can connect with other red wine lovers on social media too by using #NationalRedWineDay.