HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Recognizing Chicago's most excellent gardens

EMBED </>More Videos

Grass is growing and gardens are flourishing thanks to the early summer heat and recent rain. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Grass is growing and gardens are flourishing thanks to the early summer heat and recent rain.

The Chicago Excellence in Gardening Awards look to honor the hard work and creativity of the green thumbs living in the city.

Mike Nowak founded of the awards, which are the only public ones in Chicago. He joined ABC7 News at 11 to speak on what elements are considered when choosing award recipients as well as the types of plants that are ideal for Chicago area gardens.

There's still time to enter! To submit your garden for consideration, visit chicagogardeningawards.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesgardening
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Tips for refreshing your summer garden
Tube to Work Day: More than 1,000 float through rush hour
Boating safety tips: How to stay safe on the water
Boaters encouraged to pick up debris
VIDEO: 2-year-old skateboards on Long Beach course
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News