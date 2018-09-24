HOBBIES & INTERESTS

New official Scrabble words include 'twerk,' 'emoji,' 'OK' and 'ew'

EMBED </>More Videos

Believe it or not, you can play these words in an official Scrabble game.

If you've ever wanted to play "OK," "ew," "twerk," or "emoji" in Scrabble, you're in luck.

On Monday, Merriam-Webster released a new edition of The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary for the first time in four years, and these are among the 300 new words that were added.

RELATED: Unexpected official Scrabble words you can play

Here's a look at some words that could potentially spice up your next game:

OK: Among the two-letter words added to the dictionary is this common word that many more casual players might be surprised to learn wasn't already an official word but that competitive players have requested.

"OK is something Scrabble players have been waiting for, for a long time," lexicographer Peter Sokolowski, editor at large at Merriam-Webster, told the Associated Press. "Basically two- and three-letter words are the lifeblood of the game."

Qapik: A qapik is a unit of currency in Azerbaijan. It's also now an official Scrabble word, one of 20 that starts with a 'q' but doesn't require a 'u' to follow it.

Bizjets: A bizjet is a small plane used for business. Playing the plural form of this new word on opening play would be like hitting the jackpot, as it's worth 120 points (including the 50-point bonus for using all your tiles).

Arancini: This is an Italian food consisting of balls of cooked rice. It's also a new word in Scrabble that's a great way to get rid of extra vowels.

Yowza: This new official word is great for those who love to shout their words as they're playing them.

Some more new words of note include zen, schneid (a sports term for a losing streak) and plenty of options to make you hungry, including bibimbap, cotija and sriracha. You can also now play aquafaba, beatdown, zomboid, twerk, sheeple, wayback, bokeh, botnet, emoji, facepalm, frowny, hivemind, puggle and nubber.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesgameseducationdistractionbuzzworthy
Related
Unexpected official Scrabble words
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Tips for refreshing your summer garden
Tube to Work Day: More than 1,000 float through rush hour
Boating safety tips: How to stay safe on the water
Boaters encouraged to pick up debris
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Police release image of suspect's vehicle in fatal NW Side hit-and-run
4 charged in Oak Lawn kidnapping
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense to begin presenting case Monday
VIDEO: Ind. school bus driver accused of letting kids take the wheel
Bill Cosby sentencing hearing begins Monday
Officials: Boy selling candy dies after falling between Philadelphia subway cars
6-year-old autistic boy missing after park trip with father in North Carolina
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and tranquil Monday
Show More
Joe Amabile and Mary Lou Retton talk about 'DWTS'
Report: 2nd woman claims sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh
$18M worth of cocaine found inside boxes of donated bananas
3 Illinois men die in SUV-pickup crash near Wisconsin Dells
Quick Tip: How to avoid damaged checked luggage
More News