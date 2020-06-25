Hobbies & Interests

Summer gardening tips from a local horticulturist

Fungal leaf spots pose no risk but beware of Japanese beetles
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- Summer is moving right along, and now is a good chance to check in on those gardens and planting.

Jennifer Brennan, a horticulturist at Chalet Nursery, joining ABC 7 Chicago Thursday to give some tips. Brennan's garden center is located at 3132 Lake Ave. in Wilmette.

Gardeners should not be worried if they see fungal leaf spots on their plants, which were caused by the warm, wet spring.

But Japanese beetles do pose a risk to plants; they've been spotted in Lemont and can feed on leaves, flowers or fruit.
