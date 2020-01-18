Hobbies & Interests

Templeton Rye Whiskey stands the test of time on 100 year anniversary of Prohibition

Friday, January 17th, 2020 marks the 100 year anniversary of the beginning of the Prohibition era. Between 1920 and 1933, alcohol consumption in the United States was illegal. With prohibition, came the rise of speakeasies, alcohol smugglers and organized crime.

Also born during Prohibition was a highly sought-after whiskey manufactured in Iowa, known simply as "the good stuff."

"The good stuff" because known as Templeton Rye Whiskey.

Brand Ambassador Danny Pawelski joined ABC7 to talk about the legacy of this drink.

Templeton Rye has worked with some of Chicago's bars to offer Templeton Rye cocktail specials. The Darling, Rocks and 2Twenty2 Tavern invite consumers to belly up to the bar for these cocktails from Thursday, January 16th through Sunday, January 19th to celebrate as if it was the day before America went legally dry.

For more information about Templeton Rye Whiskey https://www.templetonrye.com/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestswhiskeyalcohol
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Winter storm dumps several inches of snow on Chicago area
Girl, 17, killed in Englewood shooting ID'd: ME
2 brothers among 5 recovering after being shot at West Side barbershop
2nd man charged after 13 shot at Englewood memorial: police
Driver in McHenry Starbucks crash that injured 5 had medical emergency, police say
Court to review law requiring employer-provided health care to pay for birth control
Grandfather leaned out window before toddler fell to death
Show More
Women's March Chicago brings renewed purpose through 'gallery of issues'
Missing teen girl last seen going to go to school on South Side
New US school lunch proposal could mean more pizza, less fruit
Source: DHS file on murder suspect reads like a 'horror show'
I-Team: Don't be fooled by Apple iCloud phone scams
More TOP STORIES News