Chalet Nursery talks about the best time to start planting your spring flowers

Chalet Nursery talks about spring refresh and when is the best time to plant flowers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We thought by now we'd be talking about spring planting outside, but instead we're still talking indoor plants!

Jennifer Brennan from Chalet Nursery in Wilmette joined ABC7 News at 11 to help us with a spring refresh.

She said one great way to create a spa-like oasis inside with orchids.

Orchids lend color, texture and beauty, are not hard to maintain or grow, and affordable. One thing you'll want to remember is to watered and fertilized them once a week.

Some people are seeing early blooming plants and buds emerging.

Brennan breaks down what we should expect and how can we protect our spring plants in this brutal cold, as well as gives us tips on when it's a good time to start buying outdoor flowers and shrubs.
