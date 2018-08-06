HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Tips for refreshing your summer garden with Chicago florist Tu Bloom

EMBED </>More Videos

What should we be doing right now to get more life out of those flowers and gardens? Chicago florist Tu Bloom gave us some tips.

Tu Bloom, of Bloom Designs, visited the ABC7 studio to talk about giving our gardens a summer refresh.

What should we be doing right now to get more life out of those flowers and gardens?

1. Weeding. Weeding. Weeding. Don't buy weed killer. Get down there and do it by hand.
2. Cut back overgrown perennials and remove flower heads to trigger another wave of flowers

3. It's bargain hunting season so keep your eye out for good deals on trees and shrubs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesgardening
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Tube to Work Day: More than 1,000 float through rush hour
Boating safety tips: How to stay safe on the water
Boaters encouraged to pick up debris
VIDEO: 2-year-old skateboards on Long Beach course
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Mundelein teen dies after being found unresponsive at Lollapalooza
66 shot, 12 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman found dead, tied-up in bathtub in Gresham ID'd
Outraged father tackles up-skirt photo suspect at Target
Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section in Vogue essays
Police warn parents about 'Momo Challenge' that may encourage suicide
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Show More
5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Man with dementia reported missing from Englewood
Woman sexually assaulted in abandoned West Garfield Park building
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
More News