Tu Bloom, of Bloom Designs, visited the ABC7 studio to talk about giving our gardens a summer refresh.What should we be doing right now to get more life out of those flowers and gardens?1. Weeding. Weeding. Weeding. Don't buy weed killer. Get down there and do it by hand.2. Cut back overgrown perennials and remove flower heads to trigger another wave of flowers3. It's bargain hunting season so keep your eye out for good deals on trees and shrubs.