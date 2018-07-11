HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Tube to Work Day: More than 1,000 float through rush hour in Boulder, Colorado

More than 1,000 people traded their four tires for one tube to make their way to work for the 11th annual Tube to Work Day in Boulder, Colorado. (WLS)

BOULDER, Colo. --
Not every rush hour commute has to be stressful or full of backup and brake lights.

More than 1,000 people traded their four tires for one tube to make their way to work for the 11th annual Tube to Work Day in Boulder, Colorado.

You might have to duck under a few branches here or there - or take a dip or two - but people there said it's still better than sitting in traffic.

"It makes you look forward to going to work," one participant told KMGH. "There is no better feeling than to roll into your office in a sopping wet business suit with the tube and knowing that you just tubed there."
