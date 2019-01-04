HOBBIES & INTERESTS

World's largest ice and snow sculpture display opens in China

The world's biggest display of ice and snow sculptures kicks off this weekend in northwestern China.

The ice festival attracts more than a million Chinese and international visitors to Harbin every year.

There are cathedrals and palaces more than 32 feet high alongside smaller, more delicate exhibits on display.

Guan Hongliang, one of the sculptors, says all the hard work is made worth it by having a guaranteed audience to admire the creations.

"Unlike other sculptures which are always placed somewhere after being finished and we do not know who will see them, we know that the ice and snow sculptures here will definitely be seen by lots of tourists," he said.

Not even the sub-zero temperature manage to dampen the party atmosphere.

"We made sure to wear lots of clothes to keep warm, but I think we could use some more," said Ryan Bour, a tourist visiting the festival. "But I think it's definitely worth it because I don't think there are many places in the world where you can see the things that we can see here."

The festival will remain open until February when temperatures begin to warm up.
