NEW YORK -- There is new information on plans for a sequel to the cult classic "Hocus Pocus."Director Adam Shankman, known for directing movies like "Hairspray" and "Step Up," is now attached to the project.The original "Hocus Pocus" premiered in 1993 and has gained cult status during the Halloween season.The sequel will double the toil and trouble for Disney Plus.Shankman also announced on social media that he would be directing "Disenchanted" the sequel to "Enchanted."