carjacking

Hoffman Estates carjacking: Man fires shots at armed car thieves, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Hoffman Estates are investigating an armed carjacking.

It happened Friday morning at the Mobile gas station on West Golf Road, according to police.

Police said they were called to reports of a man with a gun, but when they got there, the man told police two men carjacked him at gunpoint.

The victim has a valid concealed carry license and FOID card, and shot at the people who carjacked him, officials said.

They still got away and police found the vehicle a short time later.

Police are still looking for the suspects.
