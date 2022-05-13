student arrested

Hoffman Estates High School student arrested after police find gun in backpack

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. -- A student was arrested at Hoffman Estates High School after police found a handgun in the student's backpack Friday morning.

The student was among three arrested for fighting at the school at 1100 W. Higgins Road around 7:40 a.m., police said.

A school resource officer who arrested them found a 9mm handgun in one of the student's backpacks, police said. Authorities placed the school on a "soft lockdown" while they determined there was no other threat.

The juvenile with the gun was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds, unlawful possession of ammunition and disorderly conduct, police said.

The other two students were charged with disorderly conduct.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
