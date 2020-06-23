Arts & Entertainment

Hoffman Estates' Sears Centre renamed NOW Arena

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- The Hoffman Estates Village Board approved a proposal renaming the Sears Centre the NOW Arena.

In a Monday evening meeting, the board voted to transfer the naming rights from Transformoco to NOW Health Group. The deal will last 15 year and is valued at $11.25 million over the term.

Transformoco, formerly Sears Holdings Corp., had owned the naming rights since the venue opened in 2006.

NOW Health Group was founded in 1968 in Bloomingdale and manufactures natural products including supplements, sports nutrition, beauty and health products, essential oils and foods.
