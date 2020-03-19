Coronavirus

Families putting holiday lights back up to spread cheer during coronavirus pandemic

Maybe you've noticed this around your neighborhood: People are bringing their Christmas decorations out of storage as a way to spread some cheer during the coronavirus pandemic.

People in Calgary, Pittsburgh and beyond are spreading the message of holiday cheer to help liven up their homes for their children and neighborhood during this time of quarantine. There have been social media posts encouraging people to join in and put up their holiday decorations.



Lane Grindle, a broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers, posted on his Twitter account: "What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity."

Since then, people have joined in on the fun, sharing photos of their decorations going up to lighten the mood.








Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholiday lightssocietycoronavirusfamilygood news
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News