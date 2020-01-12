Quick Tip

98 million Americans think they overspent this holiday season, new survey says

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Millions of Americans say they got too carried away with the gift-giving spirit, according to a recent survey.

WalletHub.com found that 98 million Americans think they overspent this holiday season. About half of those people think they bought one gift they regret purchasing.

ABC7's Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has tips on how to address the post-holiday shopping debt.

RELATED: Getting out of credit card debt after holiday season

First, consider paying off your credit cards with the highest interest rates first. Put the money toward those credit cards and pay the minimum balance on other credit cards with lower interest rates.

You can also see if you qualify for a credit card that offers a 0% balance transfer, which could buy you some time on those interest rates.

For more information on WalletHub's study, visit their website: https://wallethub.com/blog/post-holiday-shopping-season-survey/54762/.
