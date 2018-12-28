Holidays magnify heartbreak for family of couple fatally shot in October

EMBED </>More Videos

The holiday season magnified the grief one Chicago family is feeling after an October shooting that left two small children without their parents.

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The holiday season magnified the grief one Chicago family is feeling after an October shooting that left two small children without their parents.

Keshonda Maxey, 20, and Martice Luster, 26, were fatally shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in Chicago's Austin neighborhood three months ago. Maxey left behind a 4-year-old daughter and Luster a 6-year-old son.

Luster should've celebrated his 27th birthday Dec. 26. The Christmas tree at his aunt's house, where his son now lives, is surrounded by birthday cards that Luster will never get to read.

"We just don't feel like he gone. We just don't feel that," his aunt, Mahalia Booker, said in an emotional, exclusive interview. "My heart is aching right now and I cannot sleep. Only thing I can do is hold up one day at a time and promise him like I did to take care of his son."

Booker said she does her best to care for his son, Jacaleb, but that nothing could make up for Luster's absence at the holidays.

"Everybody could sleep and eat and have fun with they kids but this baby have to wake up every day and cry about his daddy," she said.

Though no one is in custody for the shooting, detectives recently told the family they uncovered surveillance video of the suspects.

"They told us the camera caught two guys on each car, one on each (side of the) car, one on the driver side and one on the other side with Keke," Booker said.

The family hopes the surveillance video will put police one step closer to arresting the couple's killers. But as badly as Booker wants justice, she said nothing will fill the void the couple left behind.

"You took him away from his son and you took her away from her daughter!" Booker wants the killer to know. "Every night I see my nephew coming to me and I promised him I was going to get his justice, you understand me. And I'm here to get his justice."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingfatal shootingchristmasholidaychicago police departmenthomicide investigationdouble homicidechicago violenceAustinChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Illinois teen dies, mom accused of hiding medical condition
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
Sears closing 80 more stores, 2 in Illinois
Logan Square restaurant Fat Rice adding surcharge to benefit employees
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Carjacking victim run over by own car in Old Town
Hobart man saves cat that fell into icy lake
Freak golf cart accident kills 2 tourists in Thailand
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Freezing drizzle, light snow
Man, 72, killed in Niles hit-and-run crash ID'd
President Trump threatens to shut down entire border with Mexico
Dates to look forward to in 2019
More News