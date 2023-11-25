Chicago shooting: Man shot, critically injured during attempted robbery in Homan Square, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and critically wounded during an attempted robbery Friday night in Homan Square on the West Side, police said.

At about 8:20 p.m., officers responding to calls of a person shot found the man, 33, in the 3700 block of West Polk Street, Chicago police said.

The man told officers he was taking out the garbage when the suspect approached with a handgun and tried to rob him, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in critical condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.