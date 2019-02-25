Home care worker charged with murder of elderly Homewood man

A southwest suburban home healthcare worker has been charged with the murder of a man found with stab wounds last week after a house fire in Homewood.Frederick Walker, 23, is charged with first-degree murder for stabbing of 78-year-old James Kerrigan, according to a statement from Homewood police. Walker was working as an in-home caregiver for Kerrigan following a surgery.Kerrigan was found after the Homewood Fire Department put out a fire about 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 20 at his home in the 1000 block of 185th Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.He was pronounced dead at 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 21, authorities said. An autopsy found he died of multiple sharp-force injuries.Walker, who lives in southwest suburban Justice, was expected to appear for a bail hearing Tuesday at the Markham Courthouse, police said.