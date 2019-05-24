Home intruder steals nothing, cleans home instead, homeowner says

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. -- When a Massachusetts homeowner returned to his home and realized someone had broken in, he was terrified. But after a quick search he realized the intruder hadn't taken anything; instead they'd cleaned up.
The family actually found the home more perfectly made up than when they left, WCVB-TV reports.
Nate Roman, 44, said he returned to his Marlborough home with his 5-year-old son last week when the boy noticed the back door was open.
"It was terrifying to know someone was in your house," he said.
The home invader made all of the beds, stacked his son's stuffed animals, and left an origami rose on the toilet paper.
"They scrubbed everything down. They did the shower, did the toilets," Roman said.
Roman said every room in the house had been cleaned except for the kitchen.
"I was immediately worried that someone was in the house," he said.
Confused and unsure of what to think, he called police.
The Marlborough Police Department said officers were taking the case very seriously, but had no leads or suspects in the case.
Roman believes because of the toilet paper roses, it was probably a cleaning service that went to the wrong house, but he's not taking any chances and so has changed all the locks to his home.
