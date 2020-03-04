AJ Freund: Crystal Lake home of murdered boy demolished

Almost a year later, the home that was a symbol of tragedy and heartbreak for the community has been destroyed. Piece by piece, the home on Dole Avenue came down.
"I thought of A.J.'s stuff being grabbed and disposed of and just I don't even know what to say, so many emotions just got me, just videotaping, I was shaking. Just overwhelming, very overwhelming," said resident Carla Verb.
A.J. Freund's father, 61-year-old Andrew Freund, reported him missing last April, fueling a major search for the boy by law enforcement and people across the community.
The home where authorities say 5-year-old AJ Freund was killed by his parents last year, is being demolished right now. Neighbors are happy to see it go. His parents, Andrew Freund and Joann Cunningham are behind bars charged with his murder. pic.twitter.com/0BW7Y7O0Y6— DIANE PATHIEU (@pathieuabc7) March 4, 2020
Freund eventually led police to his son's body, which was found wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave in a field near Woodstock.
His parents, Andrew Freund and 37-year-old JoAnn Cunningham, were charged with murder and remain behind bars.
JoAnn Cunningham has pleaded guilty in her son's murder. Her sentencing is scheduled for April 30.
Soon after, the city cited a number of code violations to the property and declared it dangerous.
Neighbors looked at the home as a place of horror and sadness and wanted to see it gone too.
"What went on in that house and house disgusting it is it needs to go down," said resident Terra Bedi.
The company Green Demolition volunteered their services to tear the home down. They began Wednesday morning and the home was demolished in less than an hour.
Some residents said they home so type of memorial will go up in place of the home honoring A.J.
