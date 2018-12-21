2018 Great Chicago Light Fight champ crowned

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4941914" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After dozens entered and thousands voted, we have our 2017 Great Chicago Light Fight champion: The Steffen Family of Newark, Ill.

After dozens entered and thousands voted, we have our 2017 Great Chicago Light Fight champion: The Steffen Family of Newark, Ill.Joe Steffen said the display has a little over 100,000 lights."It's time consuming," he said. "I have over 60 hours in putting it up. But, it's kind of a labor of love."Take a look at the Steffen family's display and the other finalists.Crissup Family in PlainfieldMabus Family in Round LakeMills Family in WheelingSteffen Family in NewarkStrathmann Family in Lake in the HillsSternquist Family in Minooka