2018 Great Chicago Light Fight champ crowned

CHICAGO (WLS) --After dozens entered and thousands voted, we have our 2017 Great Chicago Light Fight champion: The Steffen Family of Newark, Ill.
Joe Steffen said the display has a little over 100,000 lights.
"It's time consuming," he said. "I have over 60 hours in putting it up. But, it's kind of a labor of love."
Take a look at the Steffen family's display and the other finalists.
2018 GREAT CHICAGO LIGHT FIGHT FINALISTS
Crissup Family in Plainfield
Mabus Family in Round Lake
Mills Family in Wheeling
Steffen Family in Newark
Strathmann Family in Lake in the Hills
Sternquist Family in Minooka