2018 Great Chicago Light Fight champ crowned

CHICAGO (WLS) --
After dozens entered and thousands voted, we have our 2017 Great Chicago Light Fight champion: The Steffen Family of Newark, Ill.

Joe Steffen said the display has a little over 100,000 lights.

"It's time consuming," he said. "I have over 60 hours in putting it up. But, it's kind of a labor of love."

Take a look at the Steffen family's display and the other finalists.

2018 GREAT CHICAGO LIGHT FIGHT FINALISTS

Take a look at the finalists in ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight!



Crissup Family in Plainfield


Mabus Family in Round Lake


Mills Family in Wheeling


Steffen Family in Newark


Strathmann Family in Lake in the Hills


Sternquist Family in Minooka
