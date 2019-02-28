A how-to guide for loading the dishwasher

HOME & GARDEN

How to load the dishwasher: Do's and don'ts guide goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

If the peace in your household has ever been disrupted by the dishwasher, you are not alone. (Shutterstock)

If the peace in your household has ever been disrupted by the dishwasher, you are not alone.

If you live with someone you feel does not understand the basic concept of loading it properly, here you go. A how-to guide posted on Vinepair is making the rounds.

They posted a handy guide, courtesy of a chef, that they say will seriously improve your life in ways you never knew possible.

First, here are the DON'Ts:

-Please DO NOT place everything at random.
-Do NOT place the glasses horizontally.
-Or put the bowls on the bottom shelf. They take up too much space there.

Now for the Dos:

-All small glasses on one side, all coffee mugs on the other.
-Organization is key.
-Large stemware goes in the back - you knew that.
-And cutlery always faces upwards. (No reasoning given here, but it's probably a visual thing.)

Feel free to print this and post it in your kitchen.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homebuzzworthybig talkersrelationshipsfoodsociety
HOME & GARDEN
Customers say Facebook contractor left them in the dust
Jump start your spring cleaning
Man caught on camera licking doorbell
See which Illinois cities have the most affordable housing
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Joliet
Boy, 17, charged in fatal shooting NW Side HS student
Gaga rolls eyes at post-Oscars Cooper romance rumors
Trump, Kim summit collapses amid failure to reach deal
Customers say Facebook contractor left them in the dust
Ex-officer accused of disturbing crime involving mother and child
Snowplow driver finds woman alive inside car buried in snow
CTA Pink Line riders beaten, robbed near Pulaski, police say
Show More
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
Lower Wacker reopens in Loop after fuel leaks from truck
A how-to guide for loading the dishwasher
Michael Jackson's brothers say 'Leaving Neverland' neglects facts
Man claiming to be ride-share driver attempted to lure children in Lincoln Park, police say
More News