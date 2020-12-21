ABC7 Great Chicago Light Fight winner crowned

2020 Great Chicago Light Fight Finalists:

760 Hillside Avenue, Elmhurst, IL

12733 Hawks Bill Lane, Plainfield, IL

35 Carlisle Road, Hawthorn Woods, IL

7414 162nd Place, Tinley Park, IL

2516 Mitchell Drive, Woodridge, IL

4710 W. 151st Street, Oak Forest, IL

1256 Bradford Lane, Antioch, IL

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many people are going all out with their holiday decorations this year to spread some extra cheer during the pandemic.ABC7 was in search of the best homes in the Chicago area all decked out in holiday lights. This year's winner is Todd and Jen Scheuerman of Elmhurst!The Scheuerman's are big Disney fans and actually finished second in last year's contest.Their display has more than 25,000 lights synced up to music as well as an ice-skating Olaf and a homemade seven-foot-tall Sven the Reindeer.The Scheuerman's have socially-distanced snowflakes to help keep people who come to see the display spread out.Voting ran from 6 p.m. on Dec. 17 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 18. The votes are now being tabulated and this year's winner will be announced on ABC7 News This Morning on December 21.Check out last year's winning display from The Kowalczyk Family of Tinley Park, our 2019 Great Chicago Light Fight champions.Their 'Winter Wonderland' included over 150,000 lights synced up to 25 Christmas songs. They even added a light up dance floor in the driveway!