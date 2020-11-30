great chicago light fight

ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Who will earn neighborhood bragging rights for all of 2020? ABC7 is looking for the best homes in the Chicago area all decked out in holiday lights.

Entering the Great Chicago Light Fight is easy. Just shoot video of your holiday display and send it to ABC 7 using the submission form below.

We'll narrow down the entries, then you'll be able to vote for your favorite. The winner will be announced on ABC7 News This Morning.



WATCH: 2019 Great Chicago Light Fight Champion crowned

Check out last year's winning display from The Kowalczyk Family of Tinley Park, our 2019 Great Chicago Light Fight champions.

Their 'Winter Wonderland' included over 150,000 lights synced up to 25 Christmas songs. They even added a light up dance floor in the driveway!
GREAT CHICAGO LIGHT FIGHT
2019 Great Chicago Light Fight champ crowned
Great Chicago Light Fight: Channahon community helps neighborhood glow
Great Chicago Light Fight: 30-years of 'Winter Wonderland'
The Great Chicago Light Fight
