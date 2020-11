Add flair to holiday festivities with nora fleming plates, accessories

nora fleming is a company that produces beautiful plating and accessories, and it all started in Chicago.There's always a reason to celebrate at home - and it's especially true now that we are sheltering in place! Even our small celebrations should carry that extra special touch using nora fleming dishes - all with a "mini" to give each occasion its own unique touch.For Cyber Monday use the promo code JOY to get 25% off your purchase!Bring a little "celebration" while sheltering at home with these beautiful accessories from norafleming.com