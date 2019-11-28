All-natural wines to wow your Thanksgiving dinner guests

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Thanksgiving there's always a lot of focus on the food, but local wine expert Belinda Chang says the wine is important, too!Chang stopped by our State Street Studios on Thursday to sample the latest trend: all-natural wines. The wines are typically made with organic grapes using no added yeast, no filtration, no chemical additives, no new oak barrels and no high-tech methods.Eola Hills Pinot Gris, Oregon 2017 // $14.99Illahe Vineyards Viognier, Willamette Valley 2018 // $19.99Domaine des Huards Cour-Cheverny "Envol," Loire 2016 // $16.99Luli Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands 2016 // $22.99Forlorn Hope "Queen of the Sierra" Estate Red, California 2016 // $22.99Matthiasson "Villages" Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa MV // $38.99