Built To Last

The Episodes will play on the following dates:
Episode 1 May 6, 2018
Episode 2 May 13, 2018
Episode 3 May 20, 2018
Episode 4 June 3, 2018
Episode 5 June 10, 2018
Episode 6 June 17, 2018
Episode 7 June 24, 2018
Episode 8 July 1, 2018
Episode 9 July 8, 2018
Episode 10 July 15, 2018
Episode 11 July 22, 2018
Episode 12 July 29, 2018
Highly trained members of the skilled labor force have always played an important role in economic development throughout the United States and have made significant contributions to communities across Chicago and the suburbs. Season Five examines how the use of skilled union labor ensures quality and safety while interweaving profiles of some of the talented people who comprise the members of America's Labor Unions with real life stories of the people they've helped.
Season 5 Episodes:
Episode 1: Building Champions!
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as we cheer for champions, build good buildings to make good neighbors, and put on a parade for those that built a nation.
Episode 2: Empowered, Electrified, and Amped Up!
Hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson introduce us to a mother who's building a community, a young man who's sparking a career, and a band holding a note for charity.
Episode 3: Kids Build a Better Planet!
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as they experience the joy of children, the empowerment of mentorship, and importance of protecting our planet.
Episode 4: Raising Walls and Babies!
Join hosts Monica Pedersen, Mark Nilsson, and Rob North as they salute every great generation and meet some brave families ready to take on every challenge.
Episode 5: Atomic Warriors!
Join hosts Monica Pedersen, Mark Nilsson, and Rob North as we explore the atomic frontiers, experience the resilience of warriors, and hit some home runs!
Episode 6: It Belongs in a Museum!
Join hosts Mark Nilsson and Monica Pedersen as we visit a museum that celebrates African American history, scale new wooden horizons, and feel the turf below our feet.
Episode 7: These Old Prison Walls!
Join us as Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson get dapper with Ad men and women, find some soul in old prison walls, and see how the trades keep you healthy.
Episode 8: El of a Ride!
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as we take a journey through Chicago's transit system, raises some bridges, and lift up communities.
Episode 9: Food for the Soul!
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as we build a world-class concert hall, share some father-son bonding time and cheer on the Special Olympics.
Episode 10: Prairie House!
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as we dive into the life and times of Frank Lloyd Wright, and we begin building a home for a wounded warrior.
Episode 11: Power of Generations!
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as we get theatrical, meet a prolific construction company, steep in luxury living and train with the IBEW.
Season 4 Episodes:
The Season Four BUILT TO LAST debut episode profiles Jason Watkins, a veteran, husband and devoted father, who was struggling to make ends meet. His life was transformed when he joined the Carpenters Union, learned the trade and secured a job with one of Chicago's top contractors. He talks about how his days are filled with excitement as he develops more skills that will continue to help him provide for his family.
Episode 1: America is Back!
The second edition of BUILT TO LAST records the emotional story of the Rivera family who shortly after adopting a son, received the devastating news that he had an aggressive form of muscular dystrophy. Every day brought a fresh set of challenges until a band of heroes wielding hammers and saws transformed the Rivera house into a place much more suited to Lee Rivera's special needs.
Episode 2: Hearts and Hammers
Kyle Moser's dream of being a part of the armed forces met with tragedy when he was seriously injured after deployment in Afghanistan, returning home a double-amputee. BUILT TO LAST episode three reveals how through the love of his wife, the support of Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors and the Carpenters Union, Kyle is better prepared to meet the challenges ahead.
Episode 3: Grand Canyon of the Midwest!
As the epicenter of the Great Migration in the 20th century, the Bronzeville neighborhood became a beacon for middle-class African Americans. The crown jewel of this neighborhood was Rosenwald Courts, an apartment complex that was once home to such luminaries as Jesse Owens, Nat King Cole, Duke Ellington and Joe Louis. In this fourth episode, BUILT TO LAST spotlights how this neighborhood and apartment complex, after years of neglect and disrepair, experienced renewal with the help of union carpenters.
Episode 4: Bronzeville Rising!
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson for a look at why women are joining skilled unions at the highest rate since the Great War. And then host Rob North will introduce us to some heroes in hard hats.
Episode 5: Hear Me Roar
Hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson explore one of the largest residential construction projects in the country. And then, host Rob North checks in with wounded warrior, Kyle Moser, as he receives some important news.
Episode 6: Building, Bravery, and Breweries
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson for a tour of some of Chicago's legendary private homes. And then watch a jail be transformed for children!
Episode 7: If You Build It
Hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson visit Chicago's West Loop. We'll meet the tradesmen, the public officials, and business owners, who transformed what was once Skid Row into one of the hottest neighborhoods in the country.
Episode 8: Go West
Hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson discover how one magical place is improving the lives of those in need, meet some Sisters in the Brotherhood, and a very special type of carpenter.
Episode 9: Hammers, Hearts, and MAGIC!
Hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson take a trip down the river that built America's Second City, get airborne, and discover how to build a community around a pebble.
Episode 10: The Pebble and The River!
Surrounded by danger, hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson explore how the trades, training, and new technology are protecting everything from patients to fish.
Episode 11: Buildin' It Like They Use To!
As the Cubs finally win the trades rebuild the home of champions; host Monica Pedersen, Mark Nilsson, and Rob North check in with a hero and an athlete who are built to last.
Episode 12: If You Build It...
BUILT TO LAST is produced in association with Chicago Based AnswersMedia.