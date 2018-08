EMBED >More News Videos "Make this Place your Home" airs 9 a.m. June 23 on TLC.

Jaime Laurita, a Chicago celebrity chef and author, and Jackie Zeman, the Daytime Emmy-nominated star of "General Hospital," are joining forces to host a new home makeover series on TLC called "Make this Place your Home."Laurita and Zeman visited WCL to talk about their new show.Also, someone in our audience got a giveaway fit for the home worth $1,000.Catch "Make this Place your Home" at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 23 on TLC.For more on "Make This Place Your Home," visit: http://mtpyh.com/