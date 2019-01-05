HOME & GARDEN

Chicago Christmas tree recycling begins

EMBED </>More Videos

Beginning January 5, you'll be able to take your live Christmas trees drop it off at 25 different locations throughout Chicago.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The city of Chicago has announced its 30th annual holiday tree recycling program.

"Beginning January 5, you'll be able to take your live Christmas trees drop it off at 25 different locations and make sure you put them in corrals at those locations," said Deputy Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Malcolm Whiteside.

The program will continue through Saturday, January 19. The city says it mulched more than 18,000 trees that were reused by the Chicago Park District and the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District.

Your Christmas trees have to be stripped of decorations and lights, and don't put them in bags when you drop them off. They will go in the shredder and get turned into pine smelling mulch. Free mulch will be available at six locations throughout the city for you to take home.

WATCH: 30th annual holiday tree recycling program
EMBED More News Videos

The city of Chicago has announced its 30th annual holiday tree recycling program.



Last year, the city turned over 18,000 trees into mulch, used in local parks to protect and nourish plants and soil, making this a program beneficial for residents and the environment.

"You don't want these live trees to end up in landfills, Christmas trees equivalent to having a dishwasher or laundry machine in a landfill," Whiteside said.

Close to 300,000 trees have been recycled since the program started.

For more information and a list of recycling locations in Chicago, visit www.cityofchicago.org/dss, and click here to see a map of locations. You can also call 311 for information on the tree recycling program.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homerecyclingchristmas treeChicago
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
Built To Last
Consumer Reports: Cleaning stainless steel appliances
2018 Great Chicago Light Fight champ crowned
Illinois lost 45K residents last year, 2nd largest decline in US
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
3 dead, 4 injured in Torrance, California bowling alley shooting
Girl rescued after posting photos of dead father to Facebook
Man charged with shooting his nephew in Gary
99-cent smoke detectors
Father arrested for hiding son wanted for sex abuse, child porn in Crystal Lake
2 CPD officers hurt in hit-and-run crash
Thieves use hammers to smash display case, steal diamonds in Vernon Hills
Westbound I-90 down to 1 lane near Elgin after crash
Show More
Paraplegic football coach claims he was denied aisle chair on flight
Man, 86, killed in Morton Grove hit-and-run crash identified
Terminally ill North Carolina man with days to live renews vows to wife
VIDEO: McHenry Police post "training video" of officers fighting to keep squirrel out of building
Taco Bell worker fired after refusal to serve deaf customer goes viral
More News