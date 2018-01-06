HOME & GARDEN

Christmas tree recycling starts in Chicago

Starting Saturday, you can recycle your Christmas tree for free with the city of Chicago.

From Jan. 6 - Jan. 20, live trees can be dropped off at 25 participating Chicago Park District locations across the city. People can also take home free mulch, but only at six of the locations.
Last year, more than 2,100 trees were mulched and reused by the park district and Metropolitan Water Reclamation District.
